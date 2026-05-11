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Patrick Schulte News: Allows three in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Schulte had three saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-0 defeat versus New York City FC.

Schulte allowed three goals on just three saves during the loss to NYCFC. He has not been on the best of form of late with nine goals conceded in the last five appearances, making just 10 saves in that span. The keeper will look for better luck vs RBNY on Wednesday, who have scored eight goals in the last five contests.

Patrick Schulte
Columbus Crew
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