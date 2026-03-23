Patrick Schulte headshot

Patrick Schulte News: Allows two in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Schulte made four saves and conceded two goals during Saturday's 2-1 loss against Toronto FC.

Schulte had a solid first half but then he couldn't do much to stop either finish that went through him during the second frame. The leaky Columbus defense has been a huge reason why they are still winless this year and a goalkeeper with eight goals allowed and just one clean sheet over five starts isn't the most appealing fantasy pick.

Patrick Schulte
Columbus Crew
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Schulte See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Schulte See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
Author Image
Deke Mathews
326 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
Author Image
Deke Mathews
333 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
Author Image
Deke Mathews
347 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
Author Image
Deke Mathews
354 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
Author Image
Deke Mathews
361 days ago