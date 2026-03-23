Patrick Schulte News: Allows two in loss
Schulte made four saves and conceded two goals during Saturday's 2-1 loss against Toronto FC.
Schulte had a solid first half but then he couldn't do much to stop either finish that went through him during the second frame. The leaky Columbus defense has been a huge reason why they are still winless this year and a goalkeeper with eight goals allowed and just one clean sheet over five starts isn't the most appealing fantasy pick.
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