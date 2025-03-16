Patrick Schulte News: Concedes once in draw

Schulte recorded seven saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus San Diego FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 99th minute.

Schulte conceded one goal Saturday, a strike by Omni Valakari in the 69th minute. Schulte was put under a lot of pressure following Malte Amundsen's straight red card in the 61st minute. He made seven saves versus the new MLS side, matching his total amount from his first three matches combined. He faces a matchup of similar difficulty Saturday versus New York City FC, a side which has scored six goals through four matches this season.