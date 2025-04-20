Patrick Schulte News: Concedes once in loss

Schulte recorded one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Inter Miami CF.

Schulte conceded one goal Saturday, his fifth consecutive start conceding exactly one goal, although Saturday marked the first time that Schulte lost one of those matches. It's hard to blame him for conceding the goal though, as Benjamin Cremaschi scored a brilliant diving header into the top corner of Schulte's goal. He faces a difficult matchup Saturday versus San Jose, a side which has scored a league-high 19 goals through nine matches this season.