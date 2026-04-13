Patrick Schulte News: Concedes once in Sunday's draw
Schulte registered no saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Orlando City SC.
Schulte only faced one shot on target Sunday, but he conceded a goal to Marco Pasalic on that lone shot. He's now conceded at least one goal in six of seven matches this season. Next up he heads to New England to face the Revolution on Saturday, a side which has scored 12 goals through six matches this season.
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