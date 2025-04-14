Patrick Schulte News: Concedes once in Sunday's win
Schulte made four saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus St. Louis City SC.
Schulte conceded one goal Sunday, his fourth consecutive start conceding once. He made four saves for the fourth time this season and earned his third consecutive win to put Columbus at the top of the Eastern Conference. He faces a very difficult matchup Saturday versus Inter Miami, a side which has scored 12 goals through seven matches this season.
