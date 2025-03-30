Patrick Schulte News: Concedes once in win

Schulte made one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus D.C. United.

Schulte conceded one goal Saturday, a Christian Benteke strike in the 13th minute. He has now conceded four goals through five starts this season. He only made one save in the match as his defense had another strong showing. He faces a very favorable matchup Saturday versus CF Montreal, a side which has scored just three goals through six matches this season.