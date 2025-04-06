Patrick Schulte News: Concedes once in win

Schulte registered no saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory against CF Montreal.

Schulte conceded once in Saturday's win, a Prince-Osei Owusu goal in the 50th minute. He did not make a save through the 90 minutes as his defense once again put together a strong outing. He faces another favorable matchup Sunday at St. Louis. SC, a side which has scored just four goals through seven matches this season.