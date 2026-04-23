Patrick Schulte News: Concedes once in win
Schulte recorded no saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 2-1 win versus Los Angeles Galaxy.
Schulte faced just one shot on target Wednesday, conceding a goal to Gabriel Pec in the 86th minute. He and his defense's effort throughout the rest of the match was enough to still earn the victory though. Schulte has made just one save across his last three starts and he has still conceded four goals over that stretch. He faces a favorable matchup Saturday versus Philadelphia, a side which has scored nine goals across nine matches this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Schulte See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form357 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back364 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding FootingApril 10, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive StackApril 3, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop ScoringMarch 27, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Schulte See More