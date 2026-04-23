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Patrick Schulte News: Concedes once in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Schulte recorded no saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 2-1 win versus Los Angeles Galaxy.

Schulte faced just one shot on target Wednesday, conceding a goal to Gabriel Pec in the 86th minute. He and his defense's effort throughout the rest of the match was enough to still earn the victory though. Schulte has made just one save across his last three starts and he has still conceded four goals over that stretch. He faces a favorable matchup Saturday versus Philadelphia, a side which has scored nine goals across nine matches this season.

Patrick Schulte
Columbus Crew
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