Patrick Schulte News: Concedes once Saturday

Schulte recorded four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 3-1 win versus Atlanta United.

Schulte conceded one goal Saturday, but more importantly he earned his first win of the season after a disappointing start for Columbus. He tied his season high with four saves, and he's now conceded four goals over the last four matches after conceding five over the first two matches of the season. He will look to keep the positive momentum going Sunday versus Orlando, a side which has scored five goals through six matches this season.