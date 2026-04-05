Patrick Schulte News: Concedes once Saturday
Schulte recorded four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 3-1 win versus Atlanta United.
Schulte conceded one goal Saturday, but more importantly he earned his first win of the season after a disappointing start for Columbus. He tied his season high with four saves, and he's now conceded four goals over the last four matches after conceding five over the first two matches of the season. He will look to keep the positive momentum going Sunday versus Orlando, a side which has scored five goals through six matches this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Schulte See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form340 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back347 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing361 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive StackApril 3, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop ScoringMarch 27, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Schulte See More