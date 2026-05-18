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Patrick Schulte News: Concedes once Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Schulte had four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Philadelphia Union.

Schulte conceded one goal Saturday, a Milan Iloski strike in the 70th minute which served as the equalizer. While that moment stopped Schulte from having a stellar outing, he still broke out of a three-match slump where he conceded three goals in each match. He faces another favorable matchup Sunday versus Atlanta United, the last match before the two-month break for the World Cup.

Patrick Schulte
Columbus Crew
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