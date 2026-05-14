Patrick Schulte News: Concedes three again Wednesday

Schulte had two saves and allowed three goals in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to New York Red Bulls.

Schulte conceded three goals in his third consecutive match Wednesday, all of which were scored by Julian Hall. It's been a tough start to the season for Schulte and the Crew as he has conceded 22 goals and made 30 saves through 13 starts this season. He'll look to get back on track Saturday at Philadelphia, a side which has scored just 13 goals through 13 matches this season.