Patrick Schulte News: Concedes three in loss

Schulte had four saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-2 loss against Minnesota United.

Schulte conceded three goals for the second time this season Saturday, all of which came in the second half after Columbus took the 2-0 lead. He also tied a season high with four saves as the Crew's defense struggled to contain the Minnesota attack, especially in the second half. He faces a difficult matchup Sunday at New York City FC, a side which has scored 19 goals through 10 matches this season.