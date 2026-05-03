Patrick Schulte News: Concedes three in loss
Schulte had four saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-2 loss against Minnesota United.
Schulte conceded three goals for the second time this season Saturday, all of which came in the second half after Columbus took the 2-0 lead. He also tied a season high with four saves as the Crew's defense struggled to contain the Minnesota attack, especially in the second half. He faces a difficult matchup Sunday at New York City FC, a side which has scored 19 goals through 10 matches this season.
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