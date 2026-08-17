Patrick Schulte News: Concedes three in loss
Schulte made three saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Charlotte FC.
Schulte had a rough outing Saturday, conceding three goals -- including two in the first nine minutes -- in the loss. It marked the fifth time this season that he's conceded three goals. He's now conceded eight goals in four appearances since the World Cup break, so he'll look to get back on track Wednesday versus CF Montreal.
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