Patrick Schulte News: Concedes three in season opener
Schulte had three saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-2 defeat versus Portland Timbers.
Schulte's season did not get off to a good start as he conceded three goals, including Ariel Lassiter's match-winner in the 88th minute. He also made three saves in the season opener. He'll look to bounce back Saturday at Sporting Kansas City.
