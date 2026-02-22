Patrick Schulte headshot

Patrick Schulte News: Concedes three in season opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Schulte had three saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-2 defeat versus Portland Timbers.

Schulte's season did not get off to a good start as he conceded three goals, including Ariel Lassiter's match-winner in the 88th minute. He also made three saves in the season opener. He'll look to bounce back Saturday at Sporting Kansas City.

Patrick Schulte
Columbus Crew
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Schulte See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Schulte See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
Author Image
Deke Mathews
297 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
Author Image
Deke Mathews
304 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
Author Image
Deke Mathews
318 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
Author Image
Deke Mathews
325 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
Author Image
Deke Mathews
332 days ago