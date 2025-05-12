Patrick Schulte News: Concedes twice in draw
Schulte recorded four saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Philadelphia Union.
Schulte conceded two goals Saturday, his second consecutive match conceding twice. He also made four saves for the fifth time this season. He faces a very favorable matchup Wednesday at CF Montreal, a side which has scored a league-low six goals through 12 matches this season.
