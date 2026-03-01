Patrick Schulte headshot

Patrick Schulte News: Concedes twice in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Schulte registered two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Sporting Kansas City.

Schulte conceded two goals in Saturday's draw, both of which came in the second half and both of which were scored Dejan Joveljic. He also made two saves in the team's second straight draw to start this season. Next up he faces the Chicago Fire Saturday, a side which has scored four goals through two matches this season.

Patrick Schulte
Columbus Crew
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Schulte See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Schulte See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
Author Image
Deke Mathews
304 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
Author Image
Deke Mathews
311 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
Author Image
Deke Mathews
325 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
Author Image
Deke Mathews
332 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
Author Image
Deke Mathews
339 days ago