Patrick Schulte News: Concedes twice in draw
Schulte registered two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Sporting Kansas City.
Schulte conceded two goals in Saturday's draw, both of which came in the second half and both of which were scored Dejan Joveljic. He also made two saves in the team's second straight draw to start this season. Next up he faces the Chicago Fire Saturday, a side which has scored four goals through two matches this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Schulte See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form304 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back311 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing325 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack332 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring339 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Schulte See More