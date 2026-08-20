Patrick Schulte News: Concedes twice in loss
Schulte made five saves and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat against CF Montreal.
Schulte conceded multiple goals in his third consecutive match, a rough run of form for the keeper. He managed to make five saves versus Montreal though, setting a new season high. The seven shots on target he faced Wednesday is tied for the most he's faced in a match this season. He faces a difficult matchup Saturday at Nashville, a side which has scored 40 goals through 20 matches this season.
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