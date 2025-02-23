Patrick Schulte News: Concedes twice in opener
Schulte had four saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 4-2 victory over Chicago Fire.
Schulte conceded two goals in Saturday's opener, both of which were scored by Brian Gutierrez in the first 22 minutes of the match. He shut down Chicago for the rest of the match and secured the win, so it ended up being a solid way to start the season. Next up he faces New England on the road on Saturday.
