Patrick Schulte News: Concedes twice Saturday
Schulte made one save and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 loss to New England Revolution.
Schulte conceded two goals Saturday, his fourth time through eight matches that he's conceded multiple goals. He's also made just one save over his last two matches combined. He'll look to bounce back Wednesday versus the Galaxy, a side which has scored 12 goals through eight matches this season.
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