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Patrick Schulte News: Concedes twice Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Schulte made one save and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 loss to New England Revolution.

Schulte conceded two goals Saturday, his fourth time through eight matches that he's conceded multiple goals. He's also made just one save over his last two matches combined. He'll look to bounce back Wednesday versus the Galaxy, a side which has scored 12 goals through eight matches this season.

Patrick Schulte
Columbus Crew
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