Patrick Schulte News: Keeps clean sheet Saturday
Schulte had two saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 2-0 win against Philadelphia Union.
Schulte kept his second clean sheet of the season Saturday, his first since March 8. His defense played quite well, only allowing two shots on target throughout the contest. He faces another favorable matchup Saturday versus Minnesota, a side which has scored 11 goals through 10 matches this season.
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