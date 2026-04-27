Patrick Schulte headshot

Patrick Schulte News: Keeps clean sheet Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Schulte had two saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 2-0 win against Philadelphia Union.

Schulte kept his second clean sheet of the season Saturday, his first since March 8. His defense played quite well, only allowing two shots on target throughout the contest. He faces another favorable matchup Saturday versus Minnesota, a side which has scored 11 goals through 10 matches this season.

Patrick Schulte
Columbus Crew
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Schulte See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Schulte See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
Author Image
Deke Mathews
361 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 24, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 10, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 3, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 27, 2025