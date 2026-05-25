Patrick Schulte News: Keeps clean sheet Sunday

Schulte had two saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 2-0 victory against Atlanta United.

Schulte kept his third clean sheet of the season Sunday, making two saves to keep Atlanta United scoreless. It's been a somewhat disappointing campaign thus far for Schulte as he's conceded 23 goals and made 36 saves through 15 starts. He missed out on the United States' World Cup roster, so he will be without game action for nearly two months due to the extended international break.