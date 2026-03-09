Patrick Schulte News: Keeps clean sheet versus Chicago
Schulte made two saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Chicago Fire.
Schulte kept his first clean sheet of the season Saturday after conceding five goals across the first two matches of the campaign. His defense played very well, holding Chicago to just two shots on target throughout the 90 minutes. He will look to build off this performance Saturday versus Nashville, a side which has scored seven goals through three matches this season.
