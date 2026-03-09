Patrick Schulte headshot

Patrick Schulte News: Keeps clean sheet versus Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Schulte made two saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Chicago Fire.

Schulte kept his first clean sheet of the season Saturday after conceding five goals across the first two matches of the campaign. His defense played very well, holding Chicago to just two shots on target throughout the 90 minutes. He will look to build off this performance Saturday versus Nashville, a side which has scored seven goals through three matches this season.

Patrick Schulte
Columbus Crew
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Schulte See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Schulte See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
Author Image
Deke Mathews
312 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
Author Image
Deke Mathews
319 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
Author Image
Deke Mathews
333 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
Author Image
Deke Mathews
340 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
Author Image
Deke Mathews
347 days ago