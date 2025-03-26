Fantasy Soccer
Patrick Schulte News: Returns from international duty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Schulte (international duty) is back with Columbus and is an option moving forward, according to Brianna Mac Kay of the Columbus Dispatch.

Schulte has returned from his service with the USMNT after his absence over the last week, with the goalie returning to training Wednesday. He is an option again and will likely see the start next contest, as he has started in all four of his appearances this season.

