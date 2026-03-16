Patrick Schulte News: Saves three in 1-0 loss
Schulte made three saves in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Nashville SC.
Schulte was en route to his second consecutive clean sheet before Hany Mukhtar hammered home the match winner from point blank range in the 94th minute. It was a tough result to swallow considering Columbus is on the road for three of its next four matches, beginning at Toronto FC on Saturday.
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