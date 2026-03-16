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Patrick Schulte News: Saves three in 1-0 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Schulte made three saves in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Nashville SC.

Schulte was en route to his second consecutive clean sheet before Hany Mukhtar hammered home the match winner from point blank range in the 94th minute. It was a tough result to swallow considering Columbus is on the road for three of its next four matches, beginning at Toronto FC on Saturday.

Patrick Schulte
Columbus Crew
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