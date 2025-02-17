Patrick Schulte News: Signs long-term deal

Schulte signed a contract with Columbus through 2027 with an option for 2028.

Schulte's option for 2025 was picked up in the offseason, and now he's signed a long-term deal with the club. The goalkeeper has been the starter the past two seasons, keeping 10 clean sheets in 29 starts in 2024, while allowing only 32 goals. He will remain a top goalkeeper in 2025 behind what should be a stout defense.