Wimmer has been managing muscular fatigue and was sidelined for the last match against Dortmund because of it, but the attacking midfielder is set to resume individual work Thursday before ramping up to full training Friday with the goal of being available for Sunday's showdown against Leipzig. He is shaping up as a true game-time decision, though reports suggest the club remains optimistic about his chances of suiting up this weekend. That said, if he is unable to go, Adam Daghim is in line to get another start and shoulder the load in his absence.