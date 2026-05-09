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Patrick Wimmer Injury: Departs with leg injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Wimmer was forced off in the second half of Saturday's match against Bayern with a leg injury.

Wimmer left the match in the 67th minute after receiving lengthy treatment on his left leg, eventually departing with it bandaged above the knee. Wimmer will be a doubt for next week's season finale against St. Pauli which is set up as a relegation six-pointer.

Patrick Wimmer
VfL Wolfsburg
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