Patrick Wimmer Injury: Departs with leg injury
Wimmer was forced off in the second half of Saturday's match against Bayern with a leg injury.
Wimmer left the match in the 67th minute after receiving lengthy treatment on his left leg, eventually departing with it bandaged above the knee. Wimmer will be a doubt for next week's season finale against St. Pauli which is set up as a relegation six-pointer.
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