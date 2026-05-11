Patrick Wimmer headshot

Patrick Wimmer Injury: Doubtful for season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Wimmer (thigh) underwent an MRI on Monday after being forced off in the second half of Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Bayern Munich with a bandaged thigh, leaving his availability for Saturday's crucial relegation clash against St. Pauli uncertain, according to AZ/WAZ.

Wimmer had been substituted in the 67th minute after receiving lengthy treatment, and the club is awaiting the MRI results before providing any clarity on the extent of the damage. The Austrian winger is one of Wolfsburg's most important players and his potential absence would be a significant blow heading into what is effectively a relegation six-pointer against St. Pauli, with the club monitoring his condition closely before making a final call on his involvement for the weekend.

Patrick Wimmer
VfL Wolfsburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Wimmer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Wimmer See More
2026 World Cup Penalty, Corner and Free Kick Takers by Team
SOC
2026 World Cup Penalty, Corner and Free Kick Takers by Team
Rotowire Staff
Yesterday
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
Rotowire Staff
June 3, 2024
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023
Bundesliga Power Rankings: Can Anyone Dethrone Bayern Munich?
SOC
Bundesliga Power Rankings: Can Anyone Dethrone Bayern Munich?
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 7, 2023