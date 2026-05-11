Patrick Wimmer Injury: Doubtful for season finale
Wimmer (thigh) underwent an MRI on Monday after being forced off in the second half of Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Bayern Munich with a bandaged thigh, leaving his availability for Saturday's crucial relegation clash against St. Pauli uncertain, according to AZ/WAZ.
Wimmer had been substituted in the 67th minute after receiving lengthy treatment, and the club is awaiting the MRI results before providing any clarity on the extent of the damage. The Austrian winger is one of Wolfsburg's most important players and his potential absence would be a significant blow heading into what is effectively a relegation six-pointer against St. Pauli, with the club monitoring his condition closely before making a final call on his involvement for the weekend.
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