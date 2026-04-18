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Patrick Wimmer Injury: Forced off injured

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Wimmer scored early in Saturday's clash against Union Berlin before being forced off in the second half due to an apparent injury.

Wimmer scored early in Saturday's clash against Union Berlin before being forced off in the 69th minute due to an apparent injury, with further tests set to determine the severity of the issue. The attacking midfielder had started each of the last three matches, so his potential absence would be a significant blow, with Adam Daghim expected to see increased minutes if he is unavailable.

Patrick Wimmer
VfL Wolfsburg
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