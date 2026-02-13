Patrick Wimmer headshot

Patrick Wimmer Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Wimmer (strain) is questionable for Sunday's game against RB Leipzig, manager Daniel Bauer told media Friday. "Wimmer is on the road to recovery and completed parts of team training today. There is hope for Sunday."

Wimmer didn't play in the 2-1 loss to Dortmund last week, but he has a concrete chance to return to action this weekend. He's started in all but two of his 17 Bundesliga appearances this season while tallying three goals and three assists. If deemed healthy enough, Wimmer could return to the XI right away.

Patrick Wimmer
VfL Wolfsburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Wimmer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Wimmer See More
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
Rotowire Staff
June 3, 2024
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023
Bundesliga Power Rankings: Can Anyone Dethrone Bayern Munich?
SOC
Bundesliga Power Rankings: Can Anyone Dethrone Bayern Munich?
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 7, 2023