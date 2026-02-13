Patrick Wimmer Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Wimmer (strain) is questionable for Sunday's game against RB Leipzig, manager Daniel Bauer told media Friday. "Wimmer is on the road to recovery and completed parts of team training today. There is hope for Sunday."

Wimmer didn't play in the 2-1 loss to Dortmund last week, but he has a concrete chance to return to action this weekend. He's started in all but two of his 17 Bundesliga appearances this season while tallying three goals and three assists. If deemed healthy enough, Wimmer could return to the XI right away.