Patrick Wimmer Injury: Remains sidelined

Wimmer has missed the last two Bundesliga games due to a muscle strain and is unlikely to return in the short term. The winger had played an important role for the squad when he was available, scoring three goals and two assists over a string of 10 starts. Both Adam Daghim and Mattias Svanberg could continue to see increased playing time in Wimmer's absence.