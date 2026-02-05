Wimmer was expected to be a late call due to muscular fatigue, but it was ultimately confirmed that the attacking midfielder will not be available for the match. This is a significant blow for the wolves, as he had not missed a start since early November, and his absence will force changes to the starting XI. Adam Daghim and Mattias Svanberg emerge as the primary options to fill the void, while Mohammed Amoura could also take on a larger role in the frontline if he returns from his club suspension.