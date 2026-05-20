Patrick Wimmer Injury: Ruled out for first leg

Wimmer (thigh) will miss Thursday's relegation playoff first leg against Paderborn and is unlikely to feature in Monday's second leg either, according to coach Dieter Hecking. "Wimmer will not be able to play tomorrow, probably not in the second leg either. He is still feeling something. I already told the team Monday that we can only take players who are one hundred percent."

Wimmer's absence is a significant blow for Wolfsburg heading into the highest-stakes fixtures of their season, with the Austrian winger having been one of their more dangerous attacking options before the thigh issue emerged. Manager Dieter Hecking's uncompromising stance on player fitness underlines the importance the club places on having fully fit players available for such a critical two-legged tie. Mattias Svanberg is expected to continue covering in his absence across both legs of the playoff.