Patrick Wimmer Injury: Ruled out of playoff, focus on WC
Wimmer (thigh) will not be an option for the second leg of the relegation playoff against Paderborn and will now focus entirely on being fit for the World Cup with Austria this summer, according to coach Dieter Hecking. "All of them are fit to play except for Patrick."
Wimmer ends the season with four goals, three assists, 16 chances created, 25 crosses and 47 tackles across 25 Bundesliga appearances (21 starts), having been one of Wolfsburg's most dangerous attacking contributors before the thigh issue emerged. Mattias Svanberg is expected to continue covering in his absence as the wolves battle to secure their Bundesliga survival without one of their key wide options.
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