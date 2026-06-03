Patrick Wimmer Injury: Signs with Hoffenheim
Wimmer has completed a transfer to Hoffenheim from Wolfsburg, according to his new club.
Wimmer is switching clubs this offseason but will remain in Bundesliga play, with the attacker inking a deal with Hoffenheim. This comes after the relegation of Wolfsburg, as he will remain in the first tier of Germany, earning four goals and three assists in 25 appearances (21 starts) last season. This is a major pickup for the squad, as he is a player with decent skill and should improve the attack instantly. However, he is set for a World Cup spell with Austria before joining the team.
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