Patrick Wimmer headshot

Patrick Wimmer Injury: Still out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Wimmer (strain) is out for Sunday's match against Leipzig.

Wimmer is not with his team after the questionable tag, as a strain is still too much to play through. He will now miss a second straight match after holding a starting role for a decent tenure, hopefully an option next match after a close call Sunday.

Patrick Wimmer
VfL Wolfsburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Wimmer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Wimmer See More
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
Rotowire Staff
June 3, 2024
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023
Bundesliga Power Rankings: Can Anyone Dethrone Bayern Munich?
SOC
Bundesliga Power Rankings: Can Anyone Dethrone Bayern Munich?
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 7, 2023