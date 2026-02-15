Patrick Wimmer Injury: Still out
Wimmer (strain) is out for Sunday's match against Leipzig.
Wimmer is not with his team after the questionable tag, as a strain is still too much to play through. He will now miss a second straight match after holding a starting role for a decent tenure, hopefully an option next match after a close call Sunday.
