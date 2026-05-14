Patrick Wimmer Injury: Suffers thigh injury
Wimmer will miss Saturday's clash against St. Pauli due to a muscular injury in his thigh, according to coach Dieter Hecking. "He will not be able to play Saturday. We hope he will be sufficiently recovered for a potential relegation playoff. And the situation does not look too bad on that front."
Wimmer's absence is a concern for Wolfsburg heading into a crucial fixture with relegation implications still in play. Manager Dieter Hecking's comments suggest the injury is not considered serious enough to rule him out of a potential playoff, which provides some encouragement for the club. Lovro Majer and Mattias Svanberg are the leading candidates to fill in for the Austrian in Saturday's lineup.
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