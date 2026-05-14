Patrick Wimmer headshot

Patrick Wimmer Injury: Suffers thigh injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Wimmer will miss Saturday's clash against St. Pauli due to a muscular injury in his thigh, according to coach Dieter Hecking. "He will not be able to play Saturday. We hope he will be sufficiently recovered for a potential relegation playoff. And the situation does not look too bad on that front."

Wimmer's absence is a concern for Wolfsburg heading into a crucial fixture with relegation implications still in play. Manager Dieter Hecking's comments suggest the injury is not considered serious enough to rule him out of a potential playoff, which provides some encouragement for the club. Lovro Majer and Mattias Svanberg are the leading candidates to fill in for the Austrian in Saturday's lineup.

Patrick Wimmer
VfL Wolfsburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Wimmer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Wimmer See More
2026 World Cup Penalty, Corner and Free Kick Takers by Team
SOC
2026 World Cup Penalty, Corner and Free Kick Takers by Team
Rotowire Staff
3 days ago
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
Rotowire Staff
June 3, 2024
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023
Bundesliga Power Rankings: Can Anyone Dethrone Bayern Munich?
SOC
Bundesliga Power Rankings: Can Anyone Dethrone Bayern Munich?
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 7, 2023