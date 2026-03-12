Patrick Wimmer headshot

Patrick Wimmer Injury: Will be in squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Wimmer (strain) will be in the squad for Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim, according to new coach Dieter Hecking. "Patrick, barring any unforeseen circumstances, will be traveling with us to Hoffenheim, even if he still misses a few training sessions. Still, it's a quality that can do us good, even if he is not yet at 100 percent."

Wimmer missed the last five matches with a muscle strain, but the attacking midfielder returned to training this week and will travel with the squad for Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim. He isn't fully match fit yet, though he could still be called upon off the bench if needed. That said, Wimmer could eventually regain the starting role he held before the setback under new head coach Dieter Hecking.

Patrick Wimmer
VfL Wolfsburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Wimmer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Wimmer See More
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
Rotowire Staff
June 3, 2024
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023
Bundesliga Power Rankings: Can Anyone Dethrone Bayern Munich?
SOC
Bundesliga Power Rankings: Can Anyone Dethrone Bayern Munich?
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 7, 2023