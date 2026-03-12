Patrick Wimmer Injury: Will be in squad

Wimmer (strain) will be in the squad for Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim, according to new coach Dieter Hecking. "Patrick, barring any unforeseen circumstances, will be traveling with us to Hoffenheim, even if he still misses a few training sessions. Still, it's a quality that can do us good, even if he is not yet at 100 percent."

Wimmer missed the last five matches with a muscle strain, but the attacking midfielder returned to training this week and will travel with the squad for Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim. He isn't fully match fit yet, though he could still be called upon off the bench if needed. That said, Wimmer could eventually regain the starting role he held before the setback under new head coach Dieter Hecking.