Patrick Wimmer News: Left field tired, not injured

Wimmer (undisclosed) is not dealing with an injury and was only limping off the field due to fatigue, according to manager Dieter Hecking. "You can see with Patrick that he was injured for a long time. The battery was simply empty after 65 minutes."

Wimmer is not going to miss time after a slight injury scare after he was watched limping off the field, instead just tired and needing a break due to fatigue. This will leave the attacker as an option for the club moving forward, a good sign after a recent injury spell. He started in their past three games and will look to return to that role, although he is unlikely to play the full 90.