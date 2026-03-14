Patrick Wimmer News: Makes bench Saturday
Wimmer (strain) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim.
Wimmer is named on the bench for Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim after missing the last five matches with a muscle strain. The attacking midfielder returned to training this week and traveled with the squad but is not yet fully match fit. He could still be called upon as a substitute if needed depending on how the game unfolds.
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