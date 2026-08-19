Patrick Yazbek Injury: Appears in midweek victory

Yazbek (quadriceps) created one scoring chance as a substitute in Wednesday's 1-0 win over New York Red Bulls.

Yazbek made a long-awaited return after being out since early May because of a muscular issue. He replaced Matthew Corcoran during the second half of the match and was rather active in passing and tackling duties during his short time on the pitch. While he's not yet guaranteed to get meaningful minutes, Yazbek will aim to increase his workload if he avoids any physical setbacks as the season progresses. He could eventually serve as an all-around performer, considering he recorded a goal and three assists, along with eight shots, seven chances created, 16 clearances and eight tackles in 657 minutes of play prior to the injury.