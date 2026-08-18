Patrick Yazbek Injury: Available for selection

Yazbek (quadriceps) is available for Wednesday's game against New York Red Bulls, according to manager BJ Callaghan.

Yazbek is set to return after a 13-game absence due to a quad injury that also kept him from representing Australia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He's started in seven of his 10 appearances this season, but if healthy, he should be a regular presence in the starting XI. He has one goal and three assists in the current MLS campaign.