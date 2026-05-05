Patrick Yazbek Injury: Suffers injury in warmups

Yazbek (undisclosed) suffered an injury during the warmup of Tuesday's CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinal second leg 1-0 defeat against Tigres and is a big doubt for Saturday's clash against D.C. United, the club posted.

Yazbek was unable to take his place in the starting lineup after picking up an issue before kickoff, with Bryan Acosta stepping in to replace him for the Tigres fixture. The nature and severity of the injury has not yet been confirmed, and Nashville will assess him over the coming days before making a final call on his weekend availability. Acosta is expected to continue in a larger role if Yazbek cannot be cleared in time, with his condition also worth monitoring ahead of the World Cup this summer where he is a decent depth option for Australia.