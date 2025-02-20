Patrick Yazbek Injury: To be evaluated ahead of Saturday

Yazbek (undisclosed) could be an option for Saturday's match against the Revolution and is set to be evaluated before then, according to manager BJ Callaghan, per Ben Wright of Backheeled.

Yazbek will be a late call Saturday, with the midfielder still battling some fitness issues and set to undergo testing ahead of the match. His late fitness test will likely decide his availability, with a true call not made until game time. He is set to start in the midfield, so the club will hope he is fit.