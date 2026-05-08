Patrick Yazbek Injury: Won't play before World Cup break

Yazbek is expected to be sidelined until after the World Cup break after coach BJ Callaghan revealed he sustained a quad injury during warmups prior to the CCC semifinal match against Tigres, Ben Wright of SixOneFive Soccer reports.

Yazbek has been very active in midfield this season, so his extended absence will force Nashville to resort to other options such as Bryan Acosta in the next few games. This leaves Yazbek with one goal and three assists over 10 league appearances in the initial stretch of the campaign. He was also expected to represent Australia in the World Cup, but that will no longer be possible, reducing the depth behind Jackson Irvine and Riley McGree.