Patrick Yazbek News: Assists twice in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Yazbek took two shots (off target), sent in two crosses, created three chances, and assisted twice in Saturday's 3-1 win over Minnesota United.

Yazbek contributed his first and second attacking contributions of 2026, setting up Sam Surridge on both of his goals on the night. The Australian international is primarily a defensive presence in the midfield, but given the multitude of weapons in Nashville's attack, he is fully capable of turning up on the scoresheet on occasion. Up next, Nashville hosts Inter Miami in the CONCACAF Champions Cup on Wednesday before a road fixture with the Columbus Crew on Saturday.

Patrick Yazbek
Nashville SC
