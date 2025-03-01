Patrick Yazbek News: On bench against Red Bulls
Yazbek (thigh) is on the bench for Saturday's visit to New York Red Bulls.
Yazbek could be used to replace either Matthew Corcoran or Alex Muyl in the weekend's match after returning to training Thursday. After that, the Australian will be in contention for starts, most likely as a central midfielder. Last season, he tallied five chances created, 11 tackles and six clearances across seven matches played.
