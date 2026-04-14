Patrick Yazbek News: Scores, assists in win

Yazbek took two shots on goal, created two chances, scored a goal, and assisted in Saturday's 2-1 win at Charlotte.

Yazbek's first goal of the 2026 campaign held on to be the game winning goal. He is mostly deployed as a defensive midfielder, but given the dynamics of Nashville's attack, he can turn up at any given time with a goal contribution. After a road trip to face Club American in Concacaf Champions Cup on Wednesday, the next opportunity to contribute comes at Atlanta United on Saturday.