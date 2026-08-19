Patrickson Delgado Injury: Clears injury report ahead of Salt Lake

Delgado is not listed on Dallas's injury report and appears set to be available for Wednesday's match against Real Salt Lake, according to the MLS Player Status Report.

Delgado had been considered at risk of missing upcoming matches after getting hurt during the Leagues Cup window, in which he made just one appearance across Dallas' three games. His clearance from the injury report is a positive sign for a midfield that would have otherwise been stretched thin given Kaick's separate absence from the squad. Delgado is expected to be in contention to reclaim a regular role in the middle of the park now that he's cleared this hurdle. His availability eases some of the pressure that had been building on Ramiro, Christian Cappis and Clay Holstad to cover minutes in his absence.